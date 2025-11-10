“I Collapsed in the Washroom” - AKOTHEE calls out city hospital for mistreatment after near-death experience







Monday, November 10, 2025 - Outspoken Musician and entrepreneur, Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has opened up about a terrifying medical emergency that left her hospitalized and emotionally drained.

In a candid post from her hospital bed, the mother of five revealed that a disturbing video she was watching triggered a wave of physical distress, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea, and unbearable stomach pain.

“I was vomiting, diarrhearing, my stomach burning with acidity, and the pain was unbearable from midnight.”

“I slept in the toilet,” she wrote.

By 5:00 a.m., her condition had worsened, and she collapsed in the washroom.

Her children rushed her to the hospital, only to face what she described as cold and dismissive treatment from a nurse.

“Instead of showing compassion, she raised her voice and told them, ‘Go outside and wait in front there,’” Akothee recounted.

Struggling to sit in a wheelchair, she questioned the nurse’s professionalism.

“I told her, if she couldn’t treat me with dignity, I’d rather go to another hospital.”

Now recovering, she shared, “Though my stomach is tired and very painful.

“May I get well to protect my children.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST