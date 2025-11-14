How Lawyer JACK OKULA gushed over his bride, actress and YY’s baby mama, MARYA OKOTH, during private wedding - “I Have Walked Into a Love So Pure and True” (VIDEO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - Kenyan actress, Marya Okoth, tied the knot with city lawyer, Jack Okula, last weekend in a glamorous private ceremony.

During the invite-only affair, Marya radiated elegance in a classic white gown, while Okula complemented her grace in coordinated attire.

Their union comes less than a year after Marya’s public separation from comedian YY, with whom she shares a daughter, marking a deeply emotional fresh start for the actress.

While guests admired Marya’s bridal glow, it was Okula’s heartfelt vows that stole the moment.

Delivering a poetic, faith‑centred speech, he reflected on their shared spiritual journey, recalling their baptism and re‑baptism in the SDA Church.

“This relationship has literally brought me to my knees,” he confessed, before promising to build a God‑centred home.

Drawing from Shakespeare’s King John, he described Marya as “a fair divided excellence, whose fullness of perfection lies in him.”

In front of family and friends, Okula pledged: “I confess to have walked into a love so pure and true…”

“It is my covenant to cherish you till death do us part, and to deliver the family we create safely to God at the end of time.”

Months before the wedding, Marya had spoken candidly about navigating fame after her breakup with YY.

She admitted that social media reshaped her life, forcing her to balance visibility with self‑worth.

“You can’t control how people perceive you,” she said, acknowledging the sacrifices of trading privacy for career.

YY later reflected on their split, insisting that their bond was respectful and meaningful, even without legal documents.

“We respected each other… It’s just the documents we didn’t have. The papers are a formality.”

“I don’t want people disrespecting what Marya and I had by calling it a come-we-stay marriage.”

“It was not.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST