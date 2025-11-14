Former President UHURU KENYATTA’s generous gift to late gospel singer, BETTY BAYO’s family touches hearts







Friday, November 14, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after donating Ksh 1 million to the family of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Known for her uplifting songs that touched countless lives, Betty’s passing shocked the nation, as few knew she had been silently battling blood cancer.

The news of Uhuru’s gesture was shared by fellow gospel artist, Ben Githae, who revealed that the donation came through the Kenyatta Foundation.

“After Uhuru Kenyatta donated Ksh 1 million for this burial, he also asked for the names of Betty Bayo’s kids so that they can sponsor their education,” Githae said.

The support comes as Betty’s family prepares to give her a befitting send‑off, following a fundraiser to cover burial expenses.

Pastor Victor Kanyari, Betty’s former partner, expressed gratitude on social media after learning of the donation.

Sharing videos with his son, Kanyari thanked the former President and reflected on their co‑parenting journey.

“She was a very good woman, even in terms of co‑parenting.”

“I was the one who had been paying the kids’ school fees, and we would collaborate on a lot of issues, and she would not have any problems,” he said.

