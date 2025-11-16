Homa Bay MP PETER KALUMA celebrates after winning Ksh 11 million defamation case against Standard Group







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Vocal Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has secured a major legal victory after the High Court awarded him Ksh 11 million in damages in a defamation case against The Standard Group.

Kaluma had sued the media house in 2018 over an article published in one of the Standard Group publication - The Nairobian that carried scandalous allegations involving him and his family.

The court ruled that the publication was defamatory and infringed on the privacy of his children.

“The Nairobian, a tabloid of The Standard, wrote a false and defamatory article referring to me and my family.”

“The High Court has ordered Standard to pay me Ksh 11,000,000 plus costs and interests for defamation,” Kaluma announced on social media.

He added that he intends to appeal for a higher award, arguing that the damages should match the harm caused to his reputation.

According to the ruling, Ksh 10 million was awarded for infringement of the privacy of his two children, while Ksh 1 million was granted as exemplary damages after the paper failed to issue an apology.

The judge noted that the refusal to apologise amounted to “grandstanding” and justified additional compensation.

Despite the payout, Kaluma said he will pursue further legal action over the continued circulation of the article.

He also revealed plans to donate the compensation to charity once received.





The Kenyan DAILY POST