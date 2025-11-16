Comedian EDDIE BUTITA's hilarious birthday wishlist sparks buzz on social media - "Men can relate"







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Kenyan comedian Eddie Butita has joined the growing celebrity trend of sharing birthday wish lists.

Taking to Instgram, Butita shared his hilarious wishlist for his 33rd birthday.

Butita, who turned 33 on November 16th, surprised fans when his list focused entirely on socks and boxer shorts.

The comedian broke down his preferences by colour, requesting socks in blue, red, black, green, white, grey and purple, alongside boxer shorts in blue, red, black, yellow, magenta and indigo.

Accompanying the list was a heartfelt caption: “FLIGHT EDDIE 33 take off, God bless me with good health, grace, more brains and wisdom.”

The post sparked reactions, with followers amused by the simplicity and specificity of his requests.

Butita’s move reflects a wider 2025 trend where Kenyan celebrities openly share their birthday wish lists, turning personal milestones into interactive moments with fans.

However, some netizens interpreted his wish list as a tongue‑in‑cheek nod to the reality that most men often receive socks and boxers from their girlfriends or wives as gifts.

By sharing the list, Butita seemed to suggest that he had no lofty expectations for surprises, instead playfully embracing the tradition with humor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST