Heartless! Man kills innocent boy in Kinale and dumps his body in a maize plantation to punish his mother for rejecting him - Villagers in shock (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Residents of Kinale are in deep shock and mourning following the brutal killing of a young boy who had been sent to a nearby shop to buy unga on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the boy’s mother had previously been persistently approached by a man who had been making unwanted advances toward her, but she consistently ignored him.

It is alleged that the man targeted the innocent child in a fit of rage.

When the boy failed to return home, his mother and villagers launched a desperate search that lasted throughout the night and the following day.

Tragically, the search ended in heartbreak when the child’s lifeless body was found in a nearby maize plantation.

Later in the evening, the prime suspect, the same man accused of harassing the boy’s mother, surrendered himself to the police.

The heartbreaking incident has sparked outrage among locals, with many calling for swift justice and urging authorities to ensure such heinous acts are not repeated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST