Fear in Kiserian! Mother of two fatally stabbed by ruthless serial killer who is still on the run (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Fear has gripped residents of Kiserian after a woman was brutally murdered by a suspected serial killer who is said to be on a killing spree in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, a mother of two, was accosted by the suspect while running her errands and fatally stabbed multiple times, dying on the spot.

The horrific scene sent shockwaves through the area as residents tried to chase down the suspect, but he managed to escape into nearby thickets.

Locals say the assailant has been terrorizing the area in recent weeks, with several similar attacks reported, prompting calls for urgent police intervention.

The community is now living in fear, pleading with authorities to hunt down the killer before he strikes again.

