Governor WAVINYA NDETI accuses RUTO of insulting KAMBAs over disparaging remarks against KALONZO







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has accused President William Ruto of showing contempt for the Kamba community through disparaging remarks directed at Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, during his recent tour of the Ukambani region.

Speaking at the traditional wedding ceremony of Pastor Ezekiel Odero and Pastor Sarah in Kikumini, Emali, Wavinya said the President’s insults amounted to an attack on the entire community.

She argued that Kalonzo, widely regarded as the region’s political kingpin, embodies the people he represents.

“Ruto ameonyesha Wakamba madharau sana. Anakuja hapa Ukambani kututukana sisi; ukitusi Kalonzo ni sisi umetusi.”

“Ukiambia mtoto baba yako hana akili, inamaanisha wewe kama mtoto, mama yako na kila mtu katika ile familia hana akili,” she said.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Kalonzo Musyoka, Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya, Bishop Muiru and other leaders, warned that the community will not tolerate continued verbal attacks.

“Arrogance is a terrible thing. I know Kalonzo cannot go to Sugoi to insult Ruto because he is a man of honour and fears God.”

“But Ruto comes here to belittle him,” she added.

Wavinya also defended her decision to skip one of the President’s rallies in Machakos.

“I did not attend; when someone comes to insult our father, why would I go and sit with him - do what together?”

“They think Kalonzo is quiet, that he is a diplomat, so they just take him for granted.”

“I just want to tell you that the one you are disrespecting is the same one who will come and finish this matter.”

Her remarks come amid growing backlash over Ruto’s language during his four-day Ukambani tour, where he described opponents as “fools” and “brainless,” despite publicly urging an end to the politics of insults.

