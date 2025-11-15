GACHAGUA opens up on his only regret about being impeached as Deputy President - “We feel very sad”







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken candidly about the personal impact of his impeachment.

Speaking on Saturday in Nyeri County during the ordination of his wife, Pastor Dorcas, as a reverend, Gachagua said that while his impeachment brought peace to his family, it has impacted his wife’s boychild initiative.

“Our humiliating exit from the office has been very pleasant to us because we have moved on, and we are happier people.”

“The only regret that I have is that we left the office is that Dorcas is not able to help as many boys as she would have wanted,” he said.

He added: “She is now not able to do very much as she would have wanted, but we support her as a family, and as we are here, we feel very disappointed.”

The Democracy for the Citizens’ Party (DCP) leader also criticised the Government’s failure to curb illicit alcohol in Central Kenya, lamenting that progress made during his tenure had been reversed.

“We feel very disappointed that the work we have done to get rid of illicit brews and remove the boychild from the trenches failed.”

“The illicit brew is back, and the boys are back to the trenches. We feel very sad,” he stated.

Gachagua praised his wife as a “beacon of hope” and “pillar of their home,” commending her devotion to family values and ministry.

He also thanked their children for supporting her mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST