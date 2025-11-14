Kenyan Slay Queen shocks netizens after proudly flaunting her Mzungu MUBABA old enough to be her grandfather! (PHOTO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has stirred reactions online after proudly flaunting her elderly Mzungu partner in a viral TikTok video.

The bold clip shows her playfully interacting with the man, who appears old enough to be her grandfather, while confidently introducing him to her followers.

Despite sharp criticism from some viewers questioning her intentions, the lady seemed completely unbothered, radiating joy and pride in her relationship.

The video quickly ignited wild reactions, with many joking how slay queens are dating very old men and flaunting them online unapologetically.

See the trending photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST