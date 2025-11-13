Flashy Kasipul MP aspirant, MONEY BIOR’s KIKUYU lover, RUTH WAITHIRA, who was exposed as a community girlfriend, joins him in campaigns (VIDEO)



Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Controversial Kasipul parliamentary aspirant, Money Bior, has appeared in public with his Kikuyu lover, Ruth Waithira, who was recently exposed online as a “community girlfriend.”

The couple was spotted together during a campaign rally in Kasipul, where Waithira confidently stood by Bior’s side, helping him address the crowd and waving enthusiastically to supporters.

Waithira is a Member of the County Assembly in Kiambu County, where she is known to be ‘generous to men’.

In the County, many label her a community girlfriend for using her beauty to obtain favors from powerful County officials.

Her affair with Money Bior, a gold fraudster turned politician, had been under wraps until recently.

Watch the video as she joins him in campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments