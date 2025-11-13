“Weka Reggae!” - Father of the late DJ DRONE dances in the funeral as he buries his entertainer son, who died in a motorbike accident (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Mourners were moved to tears after the father of the late DJ Drone paid tribute to his son in a deeply emotional and symbolic way during his burial.

In a viral video from the funeral, the grieving father is seen instructing the deejay at the event to play reggae music - a request that perfectly captured the spirit of his late son, who was passionate about reggae music.

As the speakers came alive with powerful reggae beats, he began to dance, celebrating his son’s life and love for music.

The emotional moment struck a chord with mourners, many of whom joined in applause as they watched a father honor his son’s memory through the rhythm he lived for.

DJ Drone, who tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident, was widely known for his unmatched love for reggae.

Watch the video.

Di Drone's father. Mzee Analo saying goodbye to his son.



Reggae was what he wanted. Hapo di naye alimuangusha sanaa ...



Rip DJ DRONE.



people mourn differently pic.twitter.com/qLHsR9bJH7 — Boniface (@kilundeezy) November 12, 2025

