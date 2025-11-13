BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH, claims KANYARI’s children as his own as mourners visit their home (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - In a deeply moving gesture of love and responsibility, Tash, husband of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has publicly claimed the children of controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari as his own.

This comes as mourners flocked to their home to condole following the sudden passing of the legendary Kikuyu gospel artist.

A video circulating online captures the emotional moment, showing Tash embracing the children and introducing them to visiting mourners.

“Hawa ndio watoto wangu na tulikua tunaishi na wao huku na mama yao” (These are my children. We were living together with them and their mother), Tash said, offering the kids comfort and a shoulder to lean on.

The video has sparked intense discussions on social media, with users divided over who should take care of the children after Betty’s death - Tash, the stepfather, or Kanyari, the biological father.

Many have praised Tash for his compassion, describing his actions as an extraordinary display of love and unity during a difficult time for the family.

BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH, claims KANYARI’s children as his own as mourners visit their home pic.twitter.com/PYq5YlixZW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 13, 2025

