Details of a new bill that proposes a Ksh 5M fine and a 10-year jail term for 'fake miracle' preachers in Kenya







Saturday, November 01, 2025 - Kenya’s proposed Religious Organisations Bill, 2024, seeks to impose severe penalties on religious leaders who exploit congregants through fraudulent spiritual claims.

The bill recommends up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Ksh 5 million - or both - for pastors found guilty of using false miracles, blessings or healing to extort money or material gain.

The legislation was drafted following recommendations by a presidential task force formed in response to the Shakahola cult tragedy, where over 400 bodies were exhumed from a forest linked to controversial preacher, Paul Mackenzie.

The bill aims to prevent similar abuses by regulating religious practices more strictly.

It specifically targets leaders who use “tricks or schemes” to manipulate followers, including soliciting cash in exchange for promises of divine favour.

Additional provisions criminalise coercion into religious conversion, punishable by a fine of up to Ksh 1 million or three years in jail.

The bill also mandates annual financial reporting for religious organisations and proposes the creation of a Religious Affairs Commission to oversee compliance and governance.

While the bill is progressing through Parliament, it has sparked debate.

Supporters argue it will protect vulnerable citizens and restore integrity in religious leadership.

Critics, however, claim it infringes on constitutional freedoms of worship and association.

The Kenyan DAILY POST