Details of a new bill that proposes a Ksh 5M fine and a 10-year jail term for 'fake miracle' preachers in Kenya

Saturday, November
01, 2025 - Kenya’s proposed Religious Organisations Bill, 2024, seeks to
impose severe penalties on religious leaders who exploit congregants through
fraudulent spiritual claims.
The bill recommends up to 10 years in prison or a fine of
Ksh 5 million - or both - for pastors found guilty of using false miracles,
blessings or healing to extort money or material gain.
The legislation was drafted following recommendations by a
presidential task force formed in response to the Shakahola cult tragedy, where
over 400 bodies were exhumed from a forest linked to controversial preacher,
Paul Mackenzie.
The bill aims to prevent similar abuses by regulating
religious practices more strictly.
It specifically targets leaders who use “tricks or schemes”
to manipulate followers, including soliciting cash in exchange for promises of
divine favour.
Additional provisions criminalise coercion into religious
conversion, punishable by a fine of up to Ksh 1 million or three years in jail.
The bill also mandates annual financial reporting for
religious organisations and proposes the creation of a Religious Affairs
Commission to oversee compliance and governance.
While the bill is progressing through Parliament, it has
sparked debate.
Supporters argue it will protect vulnerable citizens and
restore integrity in religious leadership.
Critics, however, claim it infringes on constitutional
freedoms of worship and association.
