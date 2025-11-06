Fast-fading content creator EVE MUNGAI turns up at an event in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination- Did TREVOR dodge a bullet? (VIDEO)







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Former YouTube darling, Eve Mungai, has once again left tongues wagging after stepping out for a high-profile Nairobi event in a daring outfit that left fans wondering if she’s trying too hard to stay relevant after fading from the limelight.

Clad in a revealing designer dress that hugged every curve, the once-celebrated digital queen posed confidently for cameras, but not everyone was impressed.

Social media users quickly lit up the internet, with some praising her bold fashion sense while others accused her of “desperation for clout.”

“Trevor must be thanking his stars right now,” one fan commented, referring to her ex-boyfriend and former production partner, Director Trevor, who has since moved on with another media personality.

Eve, who dominated YouTube streets between 2020 and 2023, has struggled to regain her footing after her messy breakup and loss of several sponsorship deals.

