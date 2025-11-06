PHOTOs! Former Emgwen MP, ALEX KOSGEY, linked to multiple Instagram baddies - Meets them at a luxurious Muthaiga mansion







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Former Emgwen Member of Parliament, Alex Kosgey, has once again found himself at the center of social media gossip after being linked to several popular Instagram models.

According to reports circulating online, the flashy former legislator has been hosting private meet-ups at a posh Muthaiga mansion, where a number of well-known Instagram baddies are said to frequent for lavish and wild parties.

Sources close to the politician allege that Kosgey is currently sponsoring the luxurious lifestyle of an upcoming Instagram socialite known as Priny Holyne, whose sudden opulence and expensive taste have left tongues wagging across social media.





Insiders claim that Priny introduces the MP to some of the finest Instagram beauties, often bringing her circle of influencers to the Muthaiga residence for exclusive hangouts.

Among those reportedly spotted at the mansion include Claudia and Miss Njagi, both popular figures on social media known for flaunting their glamorous lifestyles.

The youthful and wealthy politician is said to be a heavy spender, known for his generosity and taste for the finer things in life.

Below are photos of the A-List Instragram baddies linked to the MP.

Miss Njagi

Claudia Naibaswa

Priny

