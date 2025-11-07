Family wrangles, the rich also cry! Why former Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO’s daughter SAUMU has blocked his calls and cut off communication







Friday, November 7, 2025 - Tension appears to be simmering within former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s family after his eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, reportedly blocked his calls and ceased communication with him.

Sonko revealed the rift during a recent interview, attributing it to comments he made about his daughter’s mental health during the burial of former journalist, Kimani Mbugua.

According to Sonko, his statement was misunderstood and blown out of proportion, which deeply upset Saumu.

“The statement was taken out of context. Whatever I said, I meant it with good intent. Unfortunately, it was exaggerated, and my daughter eventually blocked my contact,” he explained.

Despite the fallout, Sonko emphasized that he harbors no resentment toward his daughter.

“As a parent, I am in no position to pick fights with my children or family. I aspire to remain a role model to them,” he said.

The flamboyant politician further defended his decision to speak publicly about his daughter’s struggles, saying his intention was to destigmatize mental health and encourage other families to seek help.

“It is true my daughter was going through a condition, and we had to have it in check, so I sought help from a mental health institution,” Sonko stated.

“Any time I visited her, I didn’t just take shopping for her but for all other patients in the facility,’’ he added.

Sonko insisted that his remarks came from a place of love and concern, not ridicule or publicity.

While the communication breakdown between father and daughter persists, Sonko maintained that there is no love lost.

“She is a grown-up and a parent, but she remains my beloved daughter, and I respect her,” he affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST