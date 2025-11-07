Embakasi South MP, MUSILI MAWATHE, steals the show with fluent Dholuo at RAILA’s Opoda Farm visit (VIDEO)







Friday, November 07, 2025 - Embakasi South MP, Musili Mawathe, has become an unexpected sensation after delivering a fluent Dholuo speech during a high-profile visit to late Raila Odinga’s Opoda Farm.

Mawathe was part of an Ukambani delegation led by Kalonzo Musyoka, which included elders and religious leaders, who visited Raila’s grave to pay their last respects.

The visit was marked by warmth and symbolism, with Kalonzo presenting 100 cows to Mama Ida.

But it was Mawathe’s surprise mastery of Dholuo that truly stole the spotlight.

His heartfelt speech, recalling moments shared with late Raila, left the audience stunned and cheering and even netizens are impressed.

If the oracle were truly consulted, MP Musili Mawathe would be the bridge between the Luo and Kamba nations — the living link between Raila and Kalonzo. Koro … Dongee? Museo! pic.twitter.com/vJcpxD4RpN — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) November 7, 2025

