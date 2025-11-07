President RUTO speaks on hunting down Hustler Fund defaulters - “Mtu Asikuwekee Pressure”







Friday, November 07, 2025 - President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that there is no immediate pressure to repay Hustler Fund loans, saying the Government will not pursue defaulters aggressively.

Speaking during the launch of the NYOTA Fund in Kakamega on Friday, November 7th, 2025, Ruto emphasized that the fund was created to uplift small traders, not punish them.

“Mtu asikuweke pressure… hakuna mtu atakulazimisha kulipa pesa ya Hustler Fund.”

“Lipa polepole, hakuna problem, sisi tutangojea,” he said, urging borrowers to repay at their own pace while using the funds wisely.

Ruto acknowledged that some Kenyans misused the opportunity by taking small loans and failing to repay, which limited their access to larger amounts.

“Watu walichukua mia tano na wakahepa… sasa unahangaika na mia tano,” he remarked, adding that consistent repayment opens doors to bigger financial support.

“Lakini hata hiyo mia tano ulihepa nayo, hakuna mtu atakufuata.”

“Wewe jipange tu, baadaye ukuje uchukue elfu moja, halafu elfu mbili… hivyo hivyo,” Ruto explained.

He encouraged Kenyans to treat the newly launched NYOTA Fund as a tool for growth, not free money.

“Mtumie vizuri because this is something itawasaidia,” he said.

“I should not get a report that someone who got the NYOTA money used it to fund romance or to buy alcohol.”

“I want to thank the World Bank Group for being our partner.”

“The money we are giving you today is a loan we took from the World Bank.”

“The Government of Kenya will repay it, so you must use that money wisely. Tumieni hiyo pesa vizuri,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST