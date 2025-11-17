Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO fires one of his staff members during a service for ‘chewing’ a visiting congregant within the church premises (VIDEO)







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Drama erupted during a recent church service after controversial city pastor, Ezekiel Odero, fired one of his staff members over allegations of gross misconduct.

A video circulating online shows Ezekiel publicly scolding a 42-year-old staff member, accusing him of engaging in questionable behaviour with a visiting congregant.

Reports indicate that the alleged incident occurred in a hotel room within the church premises, where visiting congregants often book accommodations.

The visiting congregant reportedly lodged a complaint against the staff member, prompting Pastor Odero to take swift action.

The pastor claimed the behaviour tainted the church’s image and terminated the staff member on the spot.

During the confrontation, the man pleaded for forgiveness, but his appeals fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO pic.twitter.com/lWZNzeWwMX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST