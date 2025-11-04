DRAMA as Zuri bus driver is caught red-handed with a married woman in her matrimonial home in Nairobi’s Zimmerman Estate (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - There was drama in Nairobi’s Zimmerman Estate after a Zuri bus driver was caught red-handed with a married woman right inside her matrimonial home.

According to reports, the cheeky driver abandoned his bus during working hours and tiptoed into the woman’s house, unaware that the lady’s suspicious husband was secretly trailing him after learning of their alleged affair.

Moments later, chaos erupted as the enraged man, backed by his friends, stormed into the house and caught the two red-handed.

The shaken driver could only beg for mercy as the men surrounded him, threatening to teach him a lesson he’d never forget.

In a video making rounds online, the visibly terrified driver is seen covering his face in shame, pleading for forgiveness as angry voices fill the room.

The clip has since sparked a heated debate on social media, with netizens divided over who’s really to blame.

“Dereva hana shida, shida ni bwana hatoshelezi bibi,” a social media user commented.

Others, however, sympathized with the husband, arguing that infidelity has become a pandemic.

