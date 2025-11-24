GACHAGUA narrates how CS RUKU’s Personal Assistant attempted to stab him with a knife during a church service in Mbeere North (VIDEO)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he narrowly escaped an attempted attack during a church service in Mbeere North, where he was campaigning for DP Party candidate, Newton Karish.

Speaking during an interview after the incident, Gachagua alleged that a man he described as a Personal Assistant to Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Geoffrey Ruku, attempted to confront him while armed with a knife.

According to Gachagua, members of the congregation and youths who were present quickly intervened and restrained the individual before any harm occurred.

Gachagua condemned the incident, accusing allies of President William Ruto of resorting to intimidation instead of engaging in issue-based campaigns ahead of the November 27th Mbeere North by-election.

He urged political leaders to exercise restraint and allow voters to make their democratic choices peacefully.

Watch the video.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua narrates how someone attempted to stab him in church yesterday in Mbeere North. pic.twitter.com/MxCZClFRbB — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST