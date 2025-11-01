Senator SIFUNA blasts RUTO over 'RAILA was my only 2027 threat' remark, hints at ODM fronting a Presidential candidate







Saturday, November 01, 2025 - Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has sharply criticised President William Ruto over recent remarks suggesting that the late Raila Odinga was the only credible challenger he would have faced in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at an ODM delegates’ meeting in Mombasa on Saturday, November 1st, Sifuna dismissed Ruto’s claims and affirmed that ODM remains politically strong - even without Raila.

“I’ve heard people saying only Raila could challenge them in 2027.”

“The young lion is still a lion - they will be shocked,” Sifuna declared, hinting that ODM is prepared to front a presidential candidate in the next General Elections.

He added that the party’s strength lies in its collective leadership and not in any single figure.

“Even if you front me, we will win,” he said confidently.

Sifuna’s remarks follow Ruto’s comments during a development tour in Kakamega on October 30th, where the President claimed that Raila was his only worthy opponent and dismissed other contenders.

Ruto also accused opposition leaders of divisive politics, urging them to present concrete development plans instead of slogans.

“Look at me and look at the people competing against me.”

“The only person I would have competed with in 2027 is Raila.”

“I will be done with these ones very early in the morning,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST