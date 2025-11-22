SONKO shares PHOTO bonding with his daughter, SALMA, after rescuing her from an abusive marriage - Says it’s better to walk away alive than come home in a coffin







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has shared a touching photo spending quality time with his daughter Salma, days after dramatically rescuing her from an abusive marriage.

In the photo, Salma appears relaxed and cheerful as she bonds with her father, mother, and siblings, a stark contrast to the turmoil she has allegedly been enduring.

Sonko accompanied the photo with a powerful message urging parents to speak openly with their children about toxic relationships.

“Parents, teach your sons and daughters that coming home after a failed relationship is better than coming home in a coffin,” he wrote.

The flamboyant politician caused a buzz earlier in the week after he stormed his son-in-law’s house in Kitengela, confronting him for reportedly assaulting his daughter.

The confrontation sparked widespread debate online, with many applauding Sonko for defending his child and speaking boldly against domestic abuse.





