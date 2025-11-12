KELVIN MONG’ARE, the KISII man caught dressed as a school girl in Kinoo, nabbed again in Bomet Girls’ dormitory (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - In yet another bizarre twist, Kelvin Mong’are, the Kisii man who recently made headlines after being arrested in Kinoo for posing as a schoolgirl, has once again found himself in trouble with the law.

This time, Mong’are was caught inside a girls’ dormitory at a school in Bomet County, pretending to be a female student during the ongoing national examinations.

The impostor had disguised himself in a full schoolgirl’s uniform and blended in with the students before his suspicious behavior gave him away.

School staff and students raised the alarm, leading to his arrest.

Mong’are’s repeated antics have left Kenyans both shocked and amused, with many online joking that he deserves an “Oscar” for commitment to his disguises.





Watch the video.

Bro even talks like a lady 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UTTiWx8mJm — JA KISII™ 🇰🇪 (@SKYPAHANCHO) November 12, 2025

