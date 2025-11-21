Citizen TV's LINUS KAIKAI opens up on two landmark cases that inspired him to pursue law degree after being admitted to the bar







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Royal Media Services Editorial Director Linus Kaikai has opened up about the inspirations behind his decision to pursue a law degree.

Speaking on Thursday, November 20th after being admitted to the roll of advocates, Kaikai recalled how the Ouko Commission of Inquiry first sparked his interest.

Watching young lawyers like Ouko Ombaka and Moses Wetang’ula argue passionately before Justice Evan Gicheru left a lasting impression.

“I was inspired by the Ouko Commission of Inquiry. I saw how lawyers were engaging… they were very good,” he said.

Another defining moment was the SM Otieno burial dispute, a case that gripped the nation in the late 1980s.

“Kaikai followed the battle between the Umira Kager clan and Wambui Otieno, the widow who sought to bury her husband in Matasia.”

“I thought, ‘Hey, that looks really good,’” he remembered, noting how the emotional weight of the case deepened his fascination with the law.

Kaikai emphasized that his journalism career also played a pivotal role.

“As journalists, we burn with the fire of justice and public interest.”

“The law gives you the shield and the spear. Alongside the pen, we can defend justice,” he explained.

Kaikai was among 916 petitioners admitted to the bar at the Supreme Court in a ceremony led by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Thursday.

