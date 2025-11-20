BETTY BAYO’s daughter, SKY, recounts her late mother’s final moments in emotional tribute - “My mother is very strong”







Thursday, November 20, 2025 - During the emotional farewell for gospel singer Betty Bayo, her daughter, Sky, delivered a moving tribute that left mourners at Ndumberi Stadium in tears.

She bravely recounted her mother’s final moments, painting a picture of strength, pain, and unconditional love.

“My mother is very strong, and the sickness started with small headaches, and after that it got so severe she had to go to a small hospital nearby our house,” Sky narrated.

She explained how the illness escalated rapidly, forcing Betty to seek further medical attention.

“The rest is too painful to explain, but my mother was in severe pain, yet she tried to smile for us,” she added.

Sky recalled forcing her way into an ambulance at AAR Hospital to speak privately with her mother, who was connected to tubes.

“I told her that we miss her and we love her, and it’s so sad to come back home to not see your mom there anymore because she’s sick in the hospital,” she recounted.

In what became their final interaction, Sky described how Betty, unable to speak or move, responded only with tears.

“She wasn’t able to talk back. She wasn’t able to move, but tears ran down her cheeks and she tried her best to talk back and tell me things, but she wasn’t able to tell me,” she shared.

Sky also celebrated her mother’s unwavering support for her talent:

“She wanted me to reach heights that are unimaginable… She was the only one who truly believed in me.”

Betty Bayo succumbed to acute leukemia at Kenyatta National Hospital on November 10th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST