BETTY BAYO’s daughter, SKY, recounts her late mother’s final moments in emotional tribute - “My mother is very strong”

Thursday, November
20, 2025 - During the emotional farewell for gospel singer Betty Bayo, her
daughter, Sky, delivered a moving tribute that left mourners at Ndumberi
Stadium in tears.
She bravely recounted her mother’s final moments, painting a
picture of strength, pain, and unconditional love.
“My mother is very strong, and the sickness started with
small headaches, and after that it got so severe she had to go to a small
hospital nearby our house,” Sky narrated.
She explained how the illness escalated rapidly, forcing
Betty to seek further medical attention.
“The rest is too painful to explain, but my mother was in
severe pain, yet she tried to smile for us,” she added.
Sky recalled forcing her way into an ambulance at AAR
Hospital to speak privately with her mother, who was connected to tubes.
“I told her that we miss her and we love her, and it’s so
sad to come back home to not see your mom there anymore because she’s sick in
the hospital,” she recounted.
In what became their final interaction, Sky described how
Betty, unable to speak or move, responded only with tears.
“She wasn’t able to talk back. She wasn’t able to move, but
tears ran down her cheeks and she tried her best to talk back and tell me
things, but she wasn’t able to tell me,” she shared.
Sky also celebrated her mother’s unwavering support for her
talent:
“She wanted me to reach heights that are unimaginable… She
was the only one who truly believed in me.”
Betty Bayo succumbed to acute leukemia at Kenyatta National
Hospital on November 10th.
