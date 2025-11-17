A notorious gang behind house break-ins in Westlands, Kilimani, and Kileleshwa nabbed by detectives (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, November 17, 2025 - Detectives have arrested a notorious gang responsible for a series of house break-ins in Parklands, Westlands, Kilimani, and Kileleshwa.

The suspects reportedly operated using a Toyota Prado, a Nissan X-Trail, and a Mazda Demio, targeting affluent neighbourhoods with precision.

Police say that the gang’s arrest follows a months-long investigation and surveillance operation, during which authorities tracked their movements and gathered crucial evidence.

The gang is accused of multiple thefts, including electronics, cash, and valuables from high-end homes.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb organized burglary networks in Nairobi.

