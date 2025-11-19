CCTV cameras capture the moment a man was robbed of Ksh 3 Million outside a business premise in Lunga Lunga, Nairobi (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - CCTV footage has captured the moment a man was robbed of Ksh 3 million outside a business premise in Lunga Lunga, Nairobi, in what appears to have been a well-coordinated theft.

The incident occurred outside Nairobi Timber, where the victim, believed to be a businessman, was trailed by a gang using a black vehicle shortly before the robbery.

Witnesses say the suspicious car had been seen circling the area moments before the robbery.

According to the CCTV footage, the businessman had left the cash inside his vehicle as he stepped away briefly to run errands.

One of the suspects is seen approaching the parked car, breaking into it with precision, and making away with the money.

After securing the cash, the suspects quickly fled the scene in a white Toyota Vitz, believed to have been waiting nearby as the getaway car.

The victim, visibly shaken and confused, returned to find his vehicle broken into and the money gone.

He immediately proceeded to the nearest police station, where he filed an official complaint.

DCI detectives are now reviewing the surveillance footage and analyzing key details to trace both the black vehicle and the white Vitz linked to the theft.





The Kenyan DAILY POST