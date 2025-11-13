Catholic Bishops issue demands to RUTO over hurriedly enacted cybercrime laws, warn of plan to silence Government critics







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has raised serious concerns over the swift passage of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act and the Land Amendment Act No. 21 of 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Bishops warned that the laws could be weaponized to suppress dissent and infringe on civil liberties.

They urged President William Ruto’s administration to review the legislation and ensure meaningful public participation.

“We strongly recommend a necessary review lest they be abused to curtail the very freedom they ought to protect.”

“Meaningful public participation would be necessary,” the statement read.

Led by KCCB Chairperson Rev. Maurice Muhatia Makumba, the Bishops specifically cautioned that the cybercrime law could be used to silence critics, violate privacy, and manipulate electoral processes.

“It seems that the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act can be used to silence Government critics,” they warned.

While acknowledging the need for responsible online conduct, the Bishops defended citizens’ right to free expression.

“We have always called on the public, especially the youth, to use civil language…”

“Nevertheless, they should not be intimidated from expressing themselves.”

The Bishops further warned that bypassing public input risks eroding trust in Government and called for clarity on who the laws are meant to target.

The Kenyan DAILY POST