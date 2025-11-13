Daylight Robbery? Kenyans outraged by Nairobi Hospital’s Ksh 90,000 circumcision fee -edi See Reactions!







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A social media post revealing that Nairobi Hospital charges a staggering Ksh 90,000 for male circumcision has sparked outrage.

Kenyans were quick to compare the fee with traditional village rites that cost as little as Ksh 300, sparking a heated debate online.

Discussions on X exposed a wide range of circumcision costs across the country, from subsidized public hospital rates at Ksh 2,000 to private facilities charging up to Ksh 120,000.

Many netizens were shocked, accusing Nairobi Hospital of exploiting patients and questioning how such a routine procedure could cost more than a Cesarean Section in some facilities.

“This is daylight robbery,” one user wrote.

“How does a minor cut cost more than delivering a baby?”

Some defended the hospital, citing quality and safety standards, but the majority expressed disbelief and frustration.

See the reactions below.

