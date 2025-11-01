Trending!! Video of drunk couple’s steamy dance in a Nairobi club stuns netizens - They couldn’t wait to get a room for mechi (WATCH)







Saturday, November 01, 2025 - A steamy dance between a tipsy man and a slay queen at a Nairobi club has gone viral, stirring up a storm online.

The pair were caught on camera getting cozy on the dance floor, with the man’s animated expressions and bold moves stealing the spotlight.

At some point, the man seemed to forget the crowd around him, getting a little too handsy in the packed venue.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens blaming the booze and others joked that they likely continued the party elsewhere.

A few cautioned against the reckless effects of alcohol, noting how quickly a night out can turn into a trending moment for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST