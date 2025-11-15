Blow to KASMUEL MCOURE as ODM reveals ‘legitimate’ Youth League President







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed claims that activist Kasmuel McOure is the party’s Youth League President.

In a statement on social media, the party clarified that Johnmark Ketorah remains the legitimate holder of the position.

“The President of the ODM Youth League is Honourable Johnmark Ketorah. Ignore any publication circulating containing misleading information on the same,” the party said.

The clarification came after a publication circulated during ODM’s 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa on Friday, November 14th, listed McOure as Youth League President.

The newsletter, which also named other individuals in various party roles, sparked confusion among members and raised questions about the party’s official structure.

McOure, a vocal supporter of ODM, has been active in youth mobilisation but has not held any formal leadership role.

In 2024, he was appointed by late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as part of the youth and student league members, tasked with engaging young people in shaping the party’s future.

Ketorah, however, has served as Youth League President since 2016, following his appointment by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

The clarification comes just days after ODM announced leadership changes, with Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga approved as party leader.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, and Vihiga Senator Geoffrey Osoti were also endorsed as deputy party leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST