Blow to KASMUEL MCOURE as ODM reveals ‘legitimate’ Youth League President

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed claims that activist Kasmuel McOure is the party’s Youth League President.
In a statement on social media, the party clarified that Johnmark
Ketorah remains the legitimate holder of the position.
“The President of the ODM Youth League is Honourable
Johnmark Ketorah. Ignore any publication circulating containing misleading
information on the same,” the party said.
The clarification came after a publication circulated during
ODM’s 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa on Friday, November 14th,
listed McOure as Youth League President.
The newsletter, which also named other individuals in
various party roles, sparked confusion among members and raised questions about
the party’s official structure.
McOure, a vocal supporter of ODM, has been active in youth
mobilisation but has not held any formal leadership role.
In 2024, he was appointed by late former Prime Minister
Raila Odinga as part of the youth and student league members, tasked with
engaging young people in shaping the party’s future.
Ketorah, however, has served as Youth League President since
2016, following his appointment by the party’s National Executive Council
(NEC).
The clarification comes just days after ODM announced
leadership changes, with Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga approved as party leader.
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kisii Governor Simba
Arati, and Vihiga Senator Geoffrey Osoti were also endorsed as deputy party
leaders.
