This viral VIDEO of a rogue Pastor ‘praying’ for a well-endowed LADY has stunned netizens - This is madness! (WATCH)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A viral video of a pastor purporting to pray for a woman seeking deliverance has ignited outrage across social media.

In the clip, the pastor is seen holding the woman in a questionable manner while urging her to repeat “I receive” as he speaks in tongues.

While the scene was framed as a spiritual moment, many viewers felt the pastor had other ulterior motives.

The incident has reignited concerns over self-proclaimed pastors who establish churches to prey on unsuspecting followers, particularly women.

Recently, Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, issued a stern warning to religious leaders who engage in inappropriate physical contact with women during prayer sessions.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, the fiery MP condemned the act of pastors touching women’s bodies under the guise of spiritual rituals.

“There is nothing spiritual about that. Keep a distance.”

“The spirit will work between you and the woman with the distance,” she said.

These are the false prophets that we were warned about pic.twitter.com/1pElwfGfHq — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) November 13, 2025