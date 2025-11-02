Amazing Transformation! GEOFFREY MOSIRIA shares PHOTOs of a LADY he rescued from the streets and took to rehab





Sunday, November 2, 2025 - Heartwarming photos have surfaced online showing the incredible transformation of a young woman who was rescued from the streets of Nairobi by the city’s Chief Officer Environment Geoffrey Mosiria .



Mosiria, who has become well-known for his humanitarian efforts and street rescue missions , took to social media to share the latest updates on the woman’s recovery journey.



“Today, I visited our sister - the one I rescued from the streets of Nairobi - at the rehabilitation centre in Kahawa Sukari, where she is currently receiving care,” Mosiria wrote.



He went on to thank the management of the rehabilitation centre for their dedication and compassion in helping the woman rebuild her life.



He also expressed gratitude to the ICS College Director, who doubles as the Director of the rehab facility, for supporting his ongoing rescue initiatives.



Photos shared by Mosiria show a remarkable change in the lady’s appearance, from her difficult life on the streets to a hopeful, healthy new beginning under professional care.



See the photos.



































