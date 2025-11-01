DCP Deputy Leader CLEOPHAS MALALA’s side chick unmasked - He loves them light-skinned and plump (PHOTOs)

Saturday, November 1,
2025 - Cleophas Malala, Deputy Leader of the Democracy for the Citizens
Party (DCP) and a staunch ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has
been exposed in an alleged extramarital affair.
Insiders claim Malala has been romantically involved with a
woman named Gentrix Igado since the heated 2022 election campaigns.
The affair reportedly began during the campaign period and
has continued despite Malala’s marital status.
While Malala parades himself as a pillar of family values in
public, sources paint a different picture - describing him as a serial
womanizer operating in the shadows.
Photos of Igado have surfaced online, fueling the scandal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments