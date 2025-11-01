DCP Deputy Leader CLEOPHAS MALALA’s side chick unmasked - He loves them light-skinned and plump (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Cleophas Malala, Deputy Leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and a staunch ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been exposed in an alleged extramarital affair.

Insiders claim Malala has been romantically involved with a woman named Gentrix Igado since the heated 2022 election campaigns.

The affair reportedly began during the campaign period and has continued despite Malala’s marital status.

While Malala parades himself as a pillar of family values in public, sources paint a different picture - describing him as a serial womanizer operating in the shadows.

Photos of Igado have surfaced online, fueling the scandal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST