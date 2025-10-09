“Women Were Not Made to Work Hard” - Media personality MWALIMU RACHEL sparks debate with bold claim

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Mwalimu Rachel, has ignited a heated conversation around gender roles and modern expectations after boldly stating that women were not created to work hard.
According to the seasoned radio presenter, life’s pressures
have pushed women into roles that contradict their natural design.
“Biologically, psychologically, spiritually - any ‘LY’ you
can think of - women were not made to work hard,” she said.
“Circumstances have forced us to take up this quite
masculine role.”
Rachel emphasized that women were meant to be creative and
achieve in nurturing ways, not compete in draining environments.
“We were meant to be creatives. Life is very spiritual. Uki
learn hizi vitu utaelewa,” she added.
She also critiqued the feminist movement, saying the
original fight for dignity and fairness has evolved into an extreme push that
disrupts the balance between men and women.
“I still tell my auntie, mlienda sana. We were not meant to
become the men in the workforce,” she said.
She stated that women wanted decency - not the full weight
of masculine struggles.
“Wali overdo,” she concluded.
Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with some
praising her honesty and others challenging her views on equality.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments