“Women Were Not Made to Work Hard” - Media personality MWALIMU RACHEL sparks debate with bold claim







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Mwalimu Rachel, has ignited a heated conversation around gender roles and modern expectations after boldly stating that women were not created to work hard.

According to the seasoned radio presenter, life’s pressures have pushed women into roles that contradict their natural design.

“Biologically, psychologically, spiritually - any ‘LY’ you can think of - women were not made to work hard,” she said.

“Circumstances have forced us to take up this quite masculine role.”

Rachel emphasized that women were meant to be creative and achieve in nurturing ways, not compete in draining environments.

“We were meant to be creatives. Life is very spiritual. Uki learn hizi vitu utaelewa,” she added.

She also critiqued the feminist movement, saying the original fight for dignity and fairness has evolved into an extreme push that disrupts the balance between men and women.

“I still tell my auntie, mlienda sana. We were not meant to become the men in the workforce,” she said.

She stated that women wanted decency - not the full weight of masculine struggles.

“Wali overdo,” she concluded.

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her honesty and others challenging her views on equality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST