Social media influencer MAUREEN NJENGA exposed as a husband snatcher - Her boss’ wife goes wild after discovering their secret affair (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Drama is brewing in Nairobi’s influencer circles after popular content creator and social media personality, Maureen Njenga, was exposed for allegedly having a steamy affair with her married boss.

According to insiders, the secret relationship had been going on for months behind closed doors, until the man’s wife reportedly stumbled upon M-Pesa messages showing huge amounts of money sent to Maureen.

Furious and heartbroken, the wife allegedly contacted Maureen’s colleagues, demanding to know how long the two had been seeing each other.

Sources further claim that Maureen’s recent lavish trip to Dubai was fully sponsored by her boss shortly after she was granted leave, fueling even more speculation about the nature of their relationship.

“She gets a lot of favours at work from the boss,” one of her colleagues hinted.

Another source revealed that Maureen had an affair with her sister’s husband, exposing her as a notorious husband snatcher.

See receipts from insiders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST