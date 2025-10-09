Pastor ROBERT BURALE sues his ex-wife, ROZINAH, and her brother, Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU, over explosive interview and demands Ksh 20M (DETAILS)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 – Conman, Pastor and Motivational Speaker, Robert Burale, has taken legal action against his former wife, Rozina Mwakideu, and her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, over claims made in a YouTube interview that he says damaged his reputation.

In court documents filed at Milimani Chief Magistrates’ Court, Burale is seeking Ksh.20 million in damages for alleged defamation stemming from an interview titled “My Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Robert Burale”, published on Alex’s YouTube channel on October 4th, 2025.

Burale, who describes himself as a cleric of national repute, claims the interview portrayed him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual - allegations he says are false, malicious, and intended to tarnish his image and credibility.

He further accuses Alex of professional negligence, arguing that the broadcaster failed to verify the claims or offer him a chance to respond.

Burale also faults Alex for allegedly urging viewers to “share widely,” which he believes amplified the spread of defamatory content.

The court papers cite specific time-stamped remarks from the interview, stating that they caused public ridicule, emotional distress, and jeopardized his ministry and livelihood.

Burale is now seeking a permanent injunction to remove the video and related posts, a public apology, and a call for deletion of any re-uploads.

He also demands general and aggravated damages, legal costs, and any other relief the court finds appropriate.

The suit references an October 7th segment on Radio 47, where Alex reportedly distanced himself from some of the statements made.

The case has been filed under fast-track procedure, with the defendants yet to respond.