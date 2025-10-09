ESTHER MUSILA shuts down critics over age gap as she gushes over her ‘Ben 10’ GUARDIAN ANGEL - “My Husband Saw the Woman I Am, Not My Age”







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Esther Musila, wife to gospel singer Guardian Angel, is unapologetically living her truth and love story, regardless of public opinion.

In a bold statement, she addressed critics who continue to question her marriage and the age gap between her and her husband.

“My marriage is nobody’s business. You even found out we were married on social media,” she said, emphasizing that their relationship doesn’t require external validation.

Musila, who is over 20 years older than Guardian Angel, added, “I’m more than my age; I have an identity.”

She praised her husband for seeing beyond societal labels.

“He saw the woman I am, not my age.”

Esther often shares heartfelt tributes to Guardian Angel, and her recent Instagram post was no exception.

Celebrating their bond, she wrote, “Peter, I just wanted to say you’re awesome and that I am grateful to have you in my life… I know we will be best friends forever.”

Despite the scrutiny, Musila remains grounded in her values and fiercely protective of her happiness.

