Man cries like a toddler after catching his wife cheating with their landlord at Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate (VIDEO)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Pipeline Estate, Nairobi, after a heartbroken man caught his wife red-handed having "fun" with their landlord.

According to reports, the man had returned home unexpectedly to pick up his work badge, only to find the landlord “eating the forbidden fruit” inside his own house.

In the viral clip, the distraught husband is seen weeping uncontrollably while lying shirtless on the verandah, as a neighbour tries in vain to console him.

The video has since spread across social media platforms, sparking massive reactions from netizens.

While some sympathized with the man, describing the incident as “every husband’s worst nightmare,” others mocked him, urging him to “dump the cheating wife and heal in peace.”

This guy went to work, but he forgot his badge at home, when he went back for it, 😂the landlord was busy enjoying his wife, unalia nn? pic.twitter.com/XX8bfU7g6Y — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) October 6, 2025

