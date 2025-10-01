Why RUTO's senior advisor Prof. MAKAU MUTUA wants honorary doctorate holders barred from using the title 'Dr.'

Wednesday, October 1,
2025 - President William Ruto’s
Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Professor Makau Mutua, has
ignited debate after urging Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba to
prohibit holders of honorary doctorates from using the title “Dr.” in Kenya.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 1st,
2025, Mutua cited Ethiopia’s July 2025 decision to ban the use of the title by
honorary degree recipients, arguing that academic titles should reflect years
of rigorous study and research, not ceremonial recognition.
He warned that allowing honorary degree holders to adopt the
title “Dr.” risks misleading the public and undermining the credibility of
Kenya’s academic institutions.
Mutua called on the Ministry of Education to issue clear
regulations that preserve the distinction between earned and honorary degrees.
His remarks follow recent controversy involving controversial
Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, whose honorary doctorate from Northwestern Christian
University-Kenya was revoked by the Engineering Board of Kenya after public
complaints over misuse of the title “Engineer.”
Mutua emphasized that protecting academic integrity is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring that scholarly achievements are not diluted by ceremonial honors.
