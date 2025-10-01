DCI officers raid club, blindfold a man and abduct him in Marakwet - Family raises alarm as 3 youths vanish in similar manner







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A family in Elgeyo Marakwet is in agony after their kin, Hassan Kiptoo Kipchumba, was allegedly abducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office based at Tot Police Station.

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025, at Savanna Club in Tot, Marakwet.

Witnesses claim the officers used excessive force, injuring and blindfolding Kiptoo before firing several gunshots into the air and taking him away.

His aunt rushed to Tot Police Station to inquire about his whereabouts, but police denied holding him in custody.

Residents say they are now living in fear, noting that three other young men have gone missing in similar circumstances.

Kiptoo, who ran a barber shop in Lodwar, had visited Tot in May this year.

His family is now desperately seeking answers, urging the authorities to follow due process if he is suspected of any crime.

Efforts to get justice for their missing kin have so far been unsuccessful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST