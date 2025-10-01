MALALA responds to KIONI's explosive claims about GACHAGUA-RUTO secret pact ahead of the 2027 Elections







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Democratic for Citizens Party (DCP) interim Deputy Leader Cleophas Malala has dismissed allegations by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is secretly working with President William Ruto in preparation for the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Malava while campaigning for DCP’s by-election candidate, Edgar Busieka, Malala accused Kioni of being part of a state-sponsored scheme aimed at destabilizing the United Opposition.

He described Kioni’s remarks as “diversionary tactics” meant to sow confusion and division.

“If you’re in the opposition and cannot say the ‘Wantam’ slogan, then you’re a mole,” Malala declared and questioned Kioni’s loyalty and commitment to the opposition cause.

Malala further claimed that Kioni has never openly criticized the Government, suggesting that he is working to undermine opposition unity.

He rejected the idea of any reconciliation between Gachagua and Ruto.

“Can Gachagua really be with Ruto? Under no circumstances can we work with Ruto.”

The remarks come amid growing speculation over internal tensions within the United Opposition, with public exchanges hinting at possible fractures despite leaders insisting on unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST