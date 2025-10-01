MALALA responds to KIONI's explosive claims about GACHAGUA-RUTO secret pact ahead of the 2027 Elections

Wednesday, October 1,
2025 - Democratic for Citizens Party (DCP) interim Deputy Leader Cleophas
Malala has dismissed allegations by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah
Kioni that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is secretly working with
President William Ruto in preparation for the 2027 elections.
Speaking in Malava while campaigning for DCP’s by-election
candidate, Edgar Busieka, Malala accused Kioni of being part of a
state-sponsored scheme aimed at destabilizing the United Opposition.
He described Kioni’s remarks as “diversionary tactics” meant
to sow confusion and division.
“If you’re in the opposition and cannot say the ‘Wantam’
slogan, then you’re a mole,” Malala declared and questioned Kioni’s loyalty and
commitment to the opposition cause.
Malala further claimed that Kioni has never openly
criticized the Government, suggesting that he is working to undermine
opposition unity.
He rejected the idea of any reconciliation between Gachagua
and Ruto.
“Can Gachagua really be with Ruto? Under no circumstances
can we work with Ruto.”
The remarks come amid growing speculation over internal
tensions within the United Opposition, with public exchanges hinting at
possible fractures despite leaders insisting on unity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments