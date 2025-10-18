"When a man cannot find love when poor, don’t expect him to stick to one woman when rich" - Man’s viral post sparks debate





Saturday, October 18, 2025 - A social media user by the name Samuel Eriksen has ignited a heated debate online with a bold Facebook post about love and wealth.

He wrote, “When a man cannot find true love when he is poor, don’t expect him to stick to one woman when he is rich.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

Some agreed, quoting the popular phrase ‘no romance without finance’ while others criticized the sentiment as promoting infidelity and materialism.



