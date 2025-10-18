Sunday Freedom! Inside Githurai’s secret busaa dens where househelps let loose after a long week (VIDEOs)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Every Sunday afternoon, as the rest of Nairobi residents head to church or shopping malls, domestic workers converge in busaa dens tucked behind corrugated iron walls in Githurai.

In these dimly lit dens, laughter, chatter, and music fill the air as househelps unwind after a demanding week of work.

They dance, share stories, and sip the traditional brew, momentarily forgetting the pressures of their daily lives in their employers’ homes.

For many, this weekly ritual is more than just leisure; it’s a vital escape from the loneliness and exhaustion that comes with domestic work.

Despite frequent police raids, the Sunday gatherings continue to thrive, offering a sense of belonging and emotional release for Nairobi’s invisible workforce.

