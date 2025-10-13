‘Wash wash’ queen and gold fraudser, EMMA ODHUNO, was attacked by her estranged husband after he busted her with another man in a club - Watch VIDEO







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the dramatic assault of gold fraud suspect, Emma Odhuno, who was viciously attacked at a popular Nairobi club over the weekend.

According to reports, the confrontation allegedly began after Emma’s estranged husband found her in the club with another man.

A viral video circulating online shows Emma being struck with a beer bottle as she pleads for help while security struggles to intervene.

Emma, who has previously been linked to gold fraud, has since come forward claiming that the assault was part of a long-standing domestic dispute and that her life remains in danger.

Watch video of the club incident.

