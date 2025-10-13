Pastor ROBERT BURALE scammed Barclays Bank LADY Ksh 4.8 million with fake marriage promises – Left her in depression (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged linking flamboyant conman, Nairobi pastor and motivational speaker Robert Burale to an alleged romantic scam involving a female employee of Barclays Bank (now Absa).

According to reports circulating online, the woman allegedly fell victim to Burale’s charm and manipulation after he promised to marry her, only for the relationship to turn into a financial nightmare.

Sources claim that over time, the lady sent Burale a total of Ksh 4.8 million, money he allegedly said was to support “business deals”.

However, the much-promised marriage never happened.

When she realized she had been duped, the woman reportedly sank into severe depression.

A video circulating online shows the victim’s friend narrating the ordeal, warning other women against falling for “smooth-talking men of God.”

It is alleged that Burale has a pattern of targeting single, financially stable women, using promises of marriage to gain their trust before disappearing with their money.

ROBERT BURALE took her Sh 4.8 million pic.twitter.com/zKYGT1usDg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST