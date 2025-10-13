Wanawake Wengi Wanafanya Real Estate Wanapeana Mechi Kwa Clients - A Kenyan woman who has worked in the real estate confesses (VIDEO)

Monday, October 13, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has sparked a heated debate online after boldly claiming that most women working in the real estate industry engage in intimate relationships with their clients to close deals and secure commissions.
In a candid video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the
woman, a former Real Estate agent, confessed that the industry is “not as clean
as people think.”
She alleged that many of her female colleagues are pressured
to offer “extra services” to attract wealthy clients and seal property sales
agreements.
Her confession has divided Kenyans online, with some
praising her for speaking the truth about hidden exploitation in the sector,
while others accused her of generalizing and tarnishing the reputation of
hardworking women in real estate.
Watch the video.
Wanawake wa Real Estate ni moto pic.twitter.com/NBAZusOH5T— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments