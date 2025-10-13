Wanawake Wengi Wanafanya Real Estate Wanapeana Mechi Kwa Clients - A Kenyan woman who has worked in the real estate confesses (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has sparked a heated debate online after boldly claiming that most women working in the real estate industry engage in intimate relationships with their clients to close deals and secure commissions.

In a candid video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman, a former Real Estate agent, confessed that the industry is “not as clean as people think.”

She alleged that many of her female colleagues are pressured to offer “extra services” to attract wealthy clients and seal property sales agreements.

Her confession has divided Kenyans online, with some praising her for speaking the truth about hidden exploitation in the sector, while others accused her of generalizing and tarnishing the reputation of hardworking women in real estate.

Watch the video.

Wanawake wa Real Estate ni moto pic.twitter.com/NBAZusOH5T — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST