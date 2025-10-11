Was the owner of this car, registration number KCL 880L, having “mechi’’ in his car? VIDEO surfaces online







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Social media has erupted after a video surfaced online showing an unidentified man driving a Toyota Premio, registration number KCL 880L, in a situation that has left many netizens talking.

The heavily tinted vehicle was parked by the roadside with all windows closed when a curious motorist recorded the scene and shared the clip online.

The short video quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, with users speculating about what was taking place inside the car.

The person who filmed the clip captioned it, “Kuna mtu anagongewa,” a remark that fueled even more online buzz.

Watch the video.

Deadline ya kulipa rent ni 10th.... eh! eh! eh! pic.twitter.com/oheBdKlQrk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 12, 2025

